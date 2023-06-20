ADVERTISEMENT

Nine Rameswaram fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy

June 20, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Rameswaram

Police said the fishermen had gone into the sea from the Rameswaram fishing harbour on June 19, 2023; the engine of their boat developed a snag and the Sri Lankan Navy found them drifting in Lankan waters

The Hindu Bureau

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Nine fishermen from Rameswaram have been detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, after their mechanised boat was found drifting into Lankan waters near Neduntheevu, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police sources, the fishermen had ventured into the sea from the Rameswaram Fishing Harbour on Monday, June 19, 2023. The engine of their mechanised boat had developed a technical glitch on Monday night and its started to drift towards Sri Lankan waters.

During a routine patrol, a Sri Lankan naval ship found the boat near Neduntheevu and took the fishermen to the Kankensanturai Naval Base for questioning, the police said.

