Nine persons, including Jipmer doctor, test positive

PUDUCHERRY

01 June 2020 00:00 IST

Nine persons, including a Jipmer doctor, tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry.

S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said at a press conference that the new cases were from Solai Nagar (Muthialpet), Annai Teresa Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Periakottakuppam, Kombakkam and Vadamangalam.

The 4th Cross, III Main Road, Annai Theresa Nagar, Moolakulam, Veeraiya Street, Gundupalayam within Reddiarpalayam and Middle street, Kombakkam have been declared containment zones in addition to the existing ones.

All vehicular movement, movement of public transport and persons have been restricted. All roads connecting the containment zones have been guarded by the police with clear entry and exit points. Movement of persons will be allowed only for maintaining supply of goods and services and for medical emergencies, T. Arun, Collector, said in a press note.

With new cases emerging from different localities, the number of containment zones in the city has increased to 23. The lockdown regulations would continue in containment zones till June 30, Mr. Mohan Kumar said.

According to a Jipmer official, the infected person was a resident doctor posted in the COVID ward. At present, nine COVID-19 patients are under treatment at Jipmer while 36 are hospitalised at IGMCRI and one woman from the city is under quarantine in Salem.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the UT stands at 46, while the cumulative total is 69, with 23 discharged.