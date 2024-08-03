ADVERTISEMENT

Nine persons arrested for murder near Arcot town

Published - August 03, 2024 11:50 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Nine persons were arrested on Saturday for murdering a hotel worker at Veppur village near Arcot town in Ranipet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested persons were identified as K. Sunil Kumar, 23, S. Balaji, 23, V. Suriya, 22, G. Ravisankar, 27, B. Dinesh Kumar, 32, K. Vijay, 24, N. Baskar, 23, Mohammed Aslam, 24, and C. Rahul, 22. All of them are childhood friends.

Police said that S. Arun Kumar, 37, a vegetable vendor, employed accused Sunil Kumar a few months ago as the driver of his van to sell perishables in the town and nearby areas every day.. However, Arun expelled him when he gradually began shirking work which affected the business.

Sunil Kumar and his friends went to Mr. Kumar’s house in Veppur village, demanding that he take him back. An argument broke out between the two groups. They assaulted Mr. Kumar and his nephew K. Sathish Kumar, 23, and fled the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They were taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah where doctors declared Satish Kumar dead on arrival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US