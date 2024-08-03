GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine persons arrested for murder near Arcot town

Published - August 03, 2024 11:50 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Nine persons were arrested on Saturday for murdering a hotel worker at Veppur village near Arcot town in Ranipet.

The arrested persons were identified as K. Sunil Kumar, 23, S. Balaji, 23, V. Suriya, 22, G. Ravisankar, 27, B. Dinesh Kumar, 32, K. Vijay, 24, N. Baskar, 23, Mohammed Aslam, 24, and C. Rahul, 22. All of them are childhood friends.

Police said that S. Arun Kumar, 37, a vegetable vendor, employed accused Sunil Kumar a few months ago as the driver of his van to sell perishables in the town and nearby areas every day.. However, Arun expelled him when he gradually began shirking work which affected the business.

Sunil Kumar and his friends went to Mr. Kumar’s house in Veppur village, demanding that he take him back. An argument broke out between the two groups. They assaulted Mr. Kumar and his nephew K. Sathish Kumar, 23, and fled the spot.

They were taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah where doctors declared Satish Kumar dead on arrival.

