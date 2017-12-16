Nine observers for R.K. Nagar bypoll

In the highest-ever deployment of Central observers for an election in one constituency, the Election Commission of India on Friday named Indian Revenue Service officers Vikram Batra and Manvendra Goyal as Special Officer and Expenditure Observer respectively for the byelection on December 21 at Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency.

Mr. Batra, who will arrive in Chennai on Saturday, will sit in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer and his functions would be independent.

It was Mr. Batra who was sent by the Commission to assist the CEO before the April 12 bypoll for the constituency, which was rescinded by the Commission earlier this year.

The poll panel also named IRS officer Manvendra Goyal as Central Observer for the bypoll.

After observing the bypoll between December 18 and 21, the officer would brief the panel in person on December 22.

Other than Mr. Batra, there are eight observers presently — four Expenditure Observers, two Police Observers and two General Observers.

“Yes, this is the highest-ever deployment of observers for the conduct of election in one constituency,” an Election Commission source said.

A total of 11 paramilitary companies are to be deployed for the byelection in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar.

A company of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and five companies of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reached Chennai on Friday, while another four CRPF companies are expected to arrive on Saturday.

Returning Officer for Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Praveen P. Nair had said the Commission had taken strong measures to contain the menace of distribution of money and freebies to voters in the constituency and all election-related complaints were being looked into.