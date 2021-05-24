Nine newly-elected members take oath as TN MLAs

Among them were Minister for Backward Classes Welfare S.S. Sivasankar and Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan elected from Kunnam and Rasipuram Assembly constituencies respectivel

Nine newly-elected members took oath as MLAs of the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in Chennai on Monday. Assembly Speaker M. Appavu administered the oath in his chamber in the Secretariat in Chennai.

Among them were Minister for Backward Classes Welfare S.S. Sivasankar and Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan elected from Kunnam and Rasipuram Assembly constituencies respectively.

The others are: S. Gandhi Rajan (Vedasandur), Esakki Subbaiah (Ambasamudram), Kadambur Raju (Koilpatti), C. Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai), R. Vaithilingam (Orathanadu), M. Varalakshmi (Chengalpattu) and A.G. Venkatachalam (Anthiyur).

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Minister for Water Resources and Leader of the House Duraimurugan and Chief Government Whip Govi. Chezhian were among those present.