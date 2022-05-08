Nine new members for Tamil Nadu State Haj committee

Panel includes one MP and two MLAs

Panel includes one MP and two MLAs

The Tamil Nadu State Haj Committee has been re-constituted with nine new members, including one MP and two MLAs.

Those nominated to the panel are: MP Nawaz Gani; MLAs J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana and Abdul Wahab; S. Syed Mohammed Kalif Sahib Kadiri, president of South India Dargahs and Mosques Association, Nagapattinam; M. Saidudeen Fazil Bagavi, Chief Imam, Khurasani Peer Masjid, Adyar, Chennai; Moulana Ghulam Mohammed Mehdi Khan, chief Shia Kazi of Tamil Nadu; Altaf Hussain from Tiruppur; Kunangudi R.M. Anifa from Chennai and Nagore A.H. Najimudeen, president, Purasaiwakkam mosque in Chennai.