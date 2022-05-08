Nine new members for Tamil Nadu State Haj committee
Panel includes one MP and two MLAs
The Tamil Nadu State Haj Committee has been re-constituted with nine new members, including one MP and two MLAs.
Those nominated to the panel are: MP Nawaz Gani; MLAs J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana and Abdul Wahab; S. Syed Mohammed Kalif Sahib Kadiri, president of South India Dargahs and Mosques Association, Nagapattinam; M. Saidudeen Fazil Bagavi, Chief Imam, Khurasani Peer Masjid, Adyar, Chennai; Moulana Ghulam Mohammed Mehdi Khan, chief Shia Kazi of Tamil Nadu; Altaf Hussain from Tiruppur; Kunangudi R.M. Anifa from Chennai and Nagore A.H. Najimudeen, president, Purasaiwakkam mosque in Chennai.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.