Tamil Nadu

Nine new members for Tamil Nadu State Haj committee

The Tamil Nadu State Haj Committee has been re-constituted with nine new members, including one MP and two MLAs.

Those nominated to the panel are: MP Nawaz Gani; MLAs J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana and Abdul Wahab; S. Syed Mohammed Kalif Sahib Kadiri, president of South India Dargahs and Mosques Association, Nagapattinam; M. Saidudeen Fazil Bagavi, Chief Imam, Khurasani Peer Masjid, Adyar, Chennai; Moulana Ghulam Mohammed Mehdi Khan, chief Shia Kazi of Tamil Nadu; Altaf Hussain from Tiruppur; Kunangudi R.M. Anifa from Chennai and Nagore A.H. Najimudeen, president, Purasaiwakkam mosque in Chennai.


