Nine more test positive for COVID-19; number of cases touches 38 in T.N.

In its highest single day increase so far, Tamil Nadu recorded nine more positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this, the State has 38 cases of COVID-19.

Of the nine, six patients had come in contact with previously positive patients. However, the official bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has no word on how three others contracted the infection — a 25-year-old woman, who worked in a mall and admitted to Government Hospital at Ariyalur, a 73-year-old woman from Pammal admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and a 39-year-old man from Anna Nagar, Chennai, at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Contacts traced

The department has traced the contacts of six patients.

According to the bulletin, two persons — a 42-year-old man and 46-year-old man — who were contacts of the two Thai nationals, who had tested positive earlier, are at IRT, Perundurai in Erode.

A 23-year-old man, a close contact of a 52-year-old woman of Purasawalkam who returned from the U.S., has tested positive and is at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

A 22-year-old man and 44-year-old woman — both family contacts of the 54-year-old man who tested positive and later died at the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai — have tested positive.

A 61-year-old man, a contact of the four Indonesian nationals who tested positive earlier, is under isolation at Government Medical College Hospital, Salem.

As on Friday, 277 persons were admitted to isolation wards of hospitals across the State.

Asymptomatic cases

At present, 112 asymptomatic passengers, who had travelled from highly affected countries, are in quarantine centres.

The number of samples lifted were 1,243, of which 48 were under process. The State has a total of 12,955 beds in isolation wards, and 3,018 ventilators.