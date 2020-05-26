Nine more die as T.N. reports 646 new cases

The COVID-19 toll went up to 127 in Tamil Nadu, with nine more fatalities reported on Tuesday. This, even as the State added 646 patients, taking its tally of positive cases to 17,728*.

For the seventh consecutive day, Chennai reported more than 500 cases. It accounted for 510 of the 646 fresh cases, taking its total to 11,640.

Among the nine persons who died was a 45-year-old woman from Chennai. She had diabetes, systemic hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bullous pemphigoid and was referred from a private hospital to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH)l on May 24. She died two hours after admission of COVID-19 pneumonia and cardiopulmonary arrest.

An 80-year-old man from Chengalpattu died at Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital due to respiratory failure, septicemia, metabolic encephalopathy and aspiration pneumonia, while a 57-year-old man from Chennai, who was referred from ICF Hospital to Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, died on Tuesday.

A 55-year-old woman, who was referred from Railway Hospital, Perambur to RGGGH, died due to systemic hypertension, COVID-19 pneumonia and cardiopulmonary arrest, while a 70-year-old woman and 75-year-old man also died at RGGGH.

Three patients — a 53-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man and 76-year-old man — died at private hospitals.

Meanwhile, 611 persons were discharged from hospitals.