Nine-month-old boy with COVID-19 dies

A nine-month-old boy diagnosed with COVID-19 died on Thursday, taking the toll to 22, even as the Union Territory recorded a new high of 147 admissions in 24 hours.

The child was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children’s hospital with complaints of acute diarrhoeal disease on July 14. With worsening of the condition, he was in the ICU when he died on Wednesday, and a test showed positive for COVID-19.

The death of the nine-month-old baby showed that children and elderly persons were vulnerable to COVID-19, S. Mohan Kumar, Health Director, told reporters.

The health department has launched efforts to trace the source of infection for the baby.

Among the new cases confirmed through the testing of 1,079 samples, 128 were in Puducherry, 12 in Karaikal and seven in Yanam. As many as 58 patients were discharged over the last 24 hours.

The tally in the UT is 22 deaths, 774 active cases and a cumulative total of 1,743 with 947 patients cured/discharged.

The health department reiterated its appeal to people to adhere to safety norms to stop the spread of the pandemic.