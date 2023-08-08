HamberMenu
Nine Mandapam fishermen released by Sri Lankan court

August 08, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Kumaraguru N 10251

Nine fishermen from Mandapam, who were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy personnel on July 25 on the charge of poaching in their territorial waters, were released on bail with certain conditions by a court in the island nation on Tuesday.

According to Fisheries Department sources and fishermen association leaders here, the nine fishermen, who had ventured into the sea on July 25 in two mechanised boats, were arrested and taken to a port in Sri Lanka. After being produced in the court, they were sent to the prison. When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, the judge ordered their release with certain conditions.

Subsequently, they were handed over to the Indian officials in Sri Lanka. In the next two to three days, the fishermen would be flown by a scheduled airline to Chennai and sent home, the officials added.

