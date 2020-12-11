Nine kg of gold seized near Mandapam, five held

RAMESWARAM

The Indian Coast Guard found the gold hidden in a country boat, early on Friday

In a major catch, an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) surveillance team spotted a country boat near the Mandapam coast in the wee hours of Friday, and found that a person had allegedly hidden nine kilograms of gold bars in it.

According to reports, a specific input was received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials in Thoothukudi on Thursday night, which they had shared with their counterparts to monitor the IMBL (International Maritime Boundary Line). After about four hours, ICG personnel are said to have intercepted a country boat near Mandapam.

A discreet probe revealed that the person, who identified himself as Ameen of Maraikayarpattinam near here, was in possession of 9 kg of gold bars. Based on his confession, the team came to know that it was smuggled from Sri Lanka. Four others, who were with the prime suspect, are also being interrogated. The country boat has been impounded.