Nine kg of gold seized near Mandapam, five held

In a major catch, an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) surveillance team spotted a country boat near the Mandapam coast in the wee hours of Friday, and found that a person had allegedly hidden nine kilograms of gold bars in it.
According to reports, a specific input was received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials in Thoothukudi on Thursday night, which they had shared with their counterparts to monitor the IMBL (International Maritime Boundary Line). After about four hours, ICG personnel are said to have intercepted a country boat near Mandapam.
A discreet probe revealed that the person, who identified himself as Ameen of Maraikayarpattinam near here, was in possession of 9 kg of gold bars. Based on his confession, the team came to know that it was smuggled from Sri Lanka. Four others, who were with the prime suspect, are also being interrogated. The country boat has been impounded.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath