Nine inmates of Mose Ministries to be shifted

Nine women inmates of Mose Ministries in Tiruchi will now be shifted to a government-run home in Thanjavur, after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to grant status quo on an order passed by the District Social Welfare Officer in this regard.

The women were said to have travelled to Chennai without obtaining prior permission from the authorities concerned. Challenging the decision of the District Social Welfare Officer, the nine inmates of Mose Ministries, a home for women, said that they had attained the age of majority and could not be treated as prisoners. They said that they had travelled to Chennai to buy clothes for the inmates of the home for Deepavali. The church committee had provided money to them for the purchase, they said. The women said that they had made a note of their travel in the Home register. But, the travel to Chennai was being connected to Pastor Gideon Jacob, they said. An explanation was given to the authorities concerned. However, the District Social Welfare Department had passed an order to transfer the women to Thanjavur, they said and sought a stay on the order.

During the course of the hearing, Additional Advocate General K. Chellapandian informed a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran that the women had not informed the District Social Welfare Officer about the travel. As per a Supreme Court direction, the District Social Welfare Officer had the powers to supervise the women and take necessary action for violation of the direction, he said.

The judges directed the State to file a detailed counter affidavit in the case. The court refused to grant status quo on the order passed to transfer the women to a government-run home in Thanjavur. The case was adjourned to January 6, 2020.