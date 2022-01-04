Nine held in Dindigul firing case

DINDIGUL

04 January 2022 19:36 IST

After arresting four persons in connection with the gunning down of Rakesh Kumar, 26, on Sunday night, Dindigul Rural Police have arrested five others.

The police identified four of the arrested as Sahya Johnpaul, Anandaraj, Boston Nepak (all from West Marianadhapuram) and Irudayaraj (of Balakrishnapuram). They were sent to judicial custody. On Tuesday, the police arrested Singarayar of West Marianadhapuram.

Earlier, the police had arrested Prakash (of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar), Prabhu, John Surya and Ganesamoorthy (all from Balakrishnapuram).

When the police had rounded them up in their hideout at RM Colony, the accused attempted to jump off a building in a bid to escape and injured their limbs. They were given treatment at Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital before being sent to judicial custody, the police said.

Rakesh Kumar was shot dead with a country-made weapon at Chettikulam due to rivalry over securing fishing rights in an irrigation tank.

Meanwhile, four teams, led by as many Deputy Superintendents of Police, conducted searches in several areas in Natham, Sanarapatti and Sirumalai areas for illegal arms, including country-made weapons.