Nine die after house collapses in Vellore; five injured

Neighbours also took shelter in building due to rain

Nine persons, including four children, died after a dilapidated house on Aziziya Street in Pernambut collapsed on Friday.

Five persons, who were injured in the collapse that took place at 6.30 a.m., were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai near Vellore.

The police said S.Misra Fathima, 21, H. Rugi, 25, A. Anisha, 54, T. Thanshila, 30, T. Gowser, 50, T. Mannullah, 13, H. Tahameel, 4, I. Afira, 3, H. Afira, 6, died on the spot. The bodies were taken to Government Taluk Hospital in Pernambut for autopsy. I. Hannia, 7, A. Shannu Ansari, 23, T. Thoufiq, 19, A. Habib, 30, T. Thousif, 28, N. Naseera, 50, T. Moideen, 6, T. Hajeera, 30, and N. Hajeera, 8, were rescued from the rubble with injuries .

Critical condition

Among them, Hajira Nikath and Moideen were admitted to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. Others are in critical condition and are being treated at a government hospital. A case has been registered by the Vellore police.

“The police and the firefighters rescued the injured. We are requesting residents in such old houses to move to government shelters in the district,” said Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian.

Later, Mr. Pandian met the injured patients and their relatives at the government hospital.

Friday’s casualties were high because a few families from nearby houses took shelter in the 50-year-old building owing to floods.

The State Government has announced a relief of ₹5 lakh for the family of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the severely injured.

Meanwhile, sudden release of excess rainwater of 1, 04,054 cusecs from Palar river around 1 a.m. on Friday resulted in inundation of many low-lying areas, including Gudiyatham, Pallikonda, Anaicut in Vellore and Walajahpet, Arcot, in Ranipet. Over 2,000 persons were rescued in these areas.

In another incident, a river-side bungalow in Palar Garden in Hyderpuram in Pallikonda near Gudiyatham was washed away around 4 p.m. on Friday. The police said no one was in the bungalow during the incident.

With the release of excess rainwater from Kalavagunta dam in Chittoor district and inflows from tributaries, 21,240 cusecs and 81,800 cusecs were released from Ponnai and Palar anaicuts, respectively, as of 6.30 p.m. on Friday.

Vellore town, Katpadi, Gudiyatham, Anaicut in Vellore, Arakkonam, Arcot, Walajah and Sholinghur in Ranipet, Vanniyambadi, Ambur and Natrampalli in Tirupatur and Chengam, Cheyyar, Polur, Arani in Tiruvannamalai witnessed continuous rain even on Friday. Together, 3,485 rain-affected persons were accommodated in 64 shelters in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts on Friday.