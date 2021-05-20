Nine diagnosed with mucormycosis in TN to date, all stable, says Health Secretary

CHENNAI

20 May 2021 15:11 IST

Mucormycosis is being declared as a notifiable disease, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said

﻿

Nine persons have been diagnosed with mucormycosis in Tamil Nadu so far, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said.

“Mucormycosis is being declared as a notifiable disease. If patients are diagnosed with mucormycosis in a government or private hospital, they should immediately notify the Directorate of Public Health,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the nine patients, six were old cases and three, new cases, he said, adding : “Seven of them have diabetes, while two others were non-diabetics. The eyes were affected in seven patients. All are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable. No person has died of mucormycosis in the State so far.”

The State has set up a separate 10-member committee to monitor mucormycosis. It comprises the directors of medical education, public health and preventive medicine, dean of Madras Medical College, director of Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, doctors from departments including ENT, diabetology, microbiology and medicine, the Health Secretary said.

“This committee was already monitoring cases of mucormycosis. It has already arrived at protocols for diagnosis and treatment of patients -- both confirmed and suspected,” he said.

Though the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation has stock of the drug Liposomal Amphotericin B used in the treatment of the fungal infection, an order for 5,000 vials has been placed through the Corporation, he said.

‘No need to panic’

Mr. Radhakrishnan said there was no need to fear or panic on mucormycosis. “It is an opportunistic infection, and has been prevalent for several years. It mainly affects immune-compromised individuals. This includes those with uncontrolled diabetes, on steroid therapy, long hospitalisation in intensive care units and those who have undergone organ transplantation. Its impact was more among patients with COVID-19 in States such as Rajasthan and Maharashtra. It is a treatable disease,” he said.

While immune-compromised individuals and those on steroid therapy are at risk for mucormycosis, he said that there was also a need to keep the humidifiers in oxygen lines clean to prevent its spread.