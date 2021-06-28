Nine deaths in Madurai, two in Virudhunagar

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

28 June 2021 20:30 IST

Madurai recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with which the total number of positive cases in the district went up to 72,144.

A total of 61 persons were discharged from various hospitals and healthcare facilities in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

With nine fatalities registered on Monday, the district’s death toll rose to 1,093.

Virudhunagar reported two deaths which took the district’s overall toll up to 523.

A man and a woman, both aged over 50, succumbed to the viral infection.

The district added 59 fresh cases while 106 persons were discharged.