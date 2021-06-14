Tamil Nadu

Nine deaths in Madurai, six in Virudhunagar

Madurai recorded 219 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with which the district’s total case count increased to 70,315.

Nine fatalities, reported in the district, pushed its death toll up to 1,038.

A total of 1,277 persons were discharged from various hospitals and healthcare facilities in the district.

Virudhunagar registered six more COVID-19 deaths which raised the district’s overall toll to 497. The latest victims included two women.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh positive cases in the district dropped below 200-mark for the first time since May 3 to stand at 198. The district recorded 661 discharges.


