Nine dead as three houses collapse in Mettupalayam

Nine persons were killed and two more are feared dead as three houses collapsed in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore, on Sunday night.
According to district administration sources, the Revenue Department officials with help from Fire and Rescue Services personnel had so far recovered 9 bodies in Nadur village in Mettupalayam taluk.
Sources said the falling of compound wall near the three tile roof houses following heavy rains is likely the cause.
At the time of filing this report the the official said they were yet to establish the identity of the deceased.
