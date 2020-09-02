Nine COVID-19 patients die in Kanniyakumari

TIRUNELVELI/MADURAI

02 September 2020 20:27 IST

Madurai records 123 fresh cases; Tirunelveli’s tally goes up by 110

Kanniyakumari witnessed nine COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, marking the second highest number of fatalities in the State after Coimbatore, which recorded 19 deaths.

With the new fatalities, Kanniyakumari’s death toll rose to 185. The district recorded 111 new cases to have an overall tally of 9,821, with 1,001 active cases. Twenty-three people were discharged from hospitals.

Tirunelveli reported 110 fresh cases, which took the tally to 9,796, with 1,232 active cases. A total of 121 people were discharged from hospitals, and three people died taking the district’s toll to 178.

Tenkasi, after registering 82 new cases and 276 discharges on Wednesday, has 742 active cases. The district’s tally went up to 5,547.

With 57 new cases, Thoothukudi’s tally rose to 11,532. After 99 people were discharged and one person died, the district now has 841 active cases.

Madurai recorded 123 fresh cases – all indigenous – which took its case count to 14,386. There were 201 discharges and two deaths in the district. The district, which has marked a toll of 360, has 806 active cases.

Theni reported 96 new cases to have an overall tally of 12,827. A total of 173 people were discharged.

Dindigul’s tally moved up to 6,802 with the addition of 133 cases. The district witnessed 104 discharges.

Ramanathapuram registered 57 fresh cases, which took its case count to 4,815. Thirty-eight people were discharged.

Sivaganga reported 25 new cases, with which its tally rose to 4,114. There were 17 discharges.

Virudhunagar recorded 62 fresh cases to mark a tally of 12,842. After the discharge of 104 people from various hospitals, the number of active cases stands at 401. With one fatality registered on Tuesday, the district’s death toll went up to 191.