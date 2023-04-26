Nine college students suspended for ragging in Cheyyar

April 26, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Nine students of the Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Cheyyar near Tiruvannamalai were suspended for one month on Wednesday from attending classes for ragging first year students in hostel a few days ago.

Principal N. Kalaivani issued the suspension order based on an inquiry by the anti-ragging cell of the college. Besides regular classes, the students have been barred from entering the Government Adi Dravidar Government Welfare Hostel for Men, which is maintained by the Department of Social Welfare, for the said period.

“Collector B. Murugesh spoke to me over the phone. Based on his advice and the inquiry report of the anti-ragging cell, the suspension order has been issued. Further inquiry is being done,” Ms. Kalaivani told The Hindu.

Except for a second year student, the eight others were final year students and they stayed in the same block of the hostel, along with first year students. Authorities said that on Monday, the seniors allegedly ragged the first years in the hostel by beating them one after the other on their backs with a bundle of ropes for disobeying them.

The incident was recorded by a student on his phone. It went viral on social media. At present, the men’s hostel has 28 students of which 19 are in first year, one is in second year and remaining are in final year of their course.

On Tuesday, the affected students along with hostel warden S. Ravi submitted a written complaint to Ms. Kalaivani.