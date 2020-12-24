Nine B-schools set to compete at the finale of the ‘Business Line on Campus’ challenge

The finale will be webcast on December 26 at 10.30 a.m.

Nine B-schools are set to compete in the grand finale of the ‘Business Line on Campus Boardroom Challenge 2020’. It will be webcast on December 26 from 10.30 a.m.

The unique business strategy contest for B-schoolers, which was started in 2017, would be a virtual experience this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nine regional winners -- Great Lakes Institute of Management (Chennai region); IIM Trichy (Coimbatore); IIM Kozhikode (Kochi); IIM Bangalore (Bengaluru); ISB (Hyderabad); IIM Kashipur (Delhi); SPJIMR (Mumbai); IIM Ranchi (Kolkata) and SIBM (Pune) -- will compete in the finale.

While the top team would receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, the first and second runners-up would be given ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 respectively.

The two-month long contest had about 800 teams participate in the online preliminary test. Of these, 33 teams were short-listed for the semi-finals rounds across nine cities.

The nine qualifying teams have to present their strategies on how to get more millennials and women to invest in mutual funds in the finals.

Knowledge partner S. Sivakumar of Potential Genesis and a people performance analyst, prepared the test for the preliminary round. Vishwadeep Kuila of BrandVectors, the other knowledge partner, prepared the case study for the semi-final round where students had to present their strategies on how an FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) brand can shore up its falling market share in emerging categories.

The teams were assessed on their understanding of the case, solution and teamwork. Besides Mr. Sivakumar and Mr. Kuila, the jury for the various rounds of the semi-finals also comprised K.S. Rao, Senior Vice President and Head, Investor Education and Distribution Development, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd; Sudhakar Rao, Branding Director, ICFAI group; Anuj Kapoor, Assistant Professor of Marketing, IIMA; Prasanna Borah, Chief Information Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB)and Lokeshwarri S.K. and Radhika Merwin, Associate Editors, Business Line.

The event was presented by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and powered by HCCB in association with Punjab National Bank and Casagrand.

Viewers can register at http://bit.ly/BLOCBRC. Webinar ID: 8196367 4440.