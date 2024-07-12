Nine arrested for possession of 33 kg of ganja

In separate inspections, the police nabbed nine persons from the railway stations and checkposts here for the possession of ganja, on Friday.

The police identified the arrested persons as P.N. Subramaniyam, 21, R. Abdul, 18, S. Jagadesh, 34, V. Naveen, 22, J. Vishal, 19, K. Gudiarasan, 25, S. Gokul, 26, C. Madesh, 20, and G. Venkatesan, 27. They were arrested from the railway stations in Arakkonam and Jolarpet, and the police checkpost in Gudiyatham.

A total of 33 kg of ganja was seized from them.

In the first surprise check, Subramaniyam and his friend Abdul, a native of Bengaluru, were travelling to Chennai on Ernakulam Express, with a consignment of 14 kg of ganja, when the police team intercepted them at the Arakkonam railway station. Initial inquiry revealed that they were on their way to deliver the consignment to a wholesale dealer in Chennai.

Similarly, based on a tip-off, Tirupattur SP Albert John ordered surprise checks at the Jolarpet railway station. Accordingly, a team of police officers conducted an inspection at the station and, on suspicion, intercepted Naveen, Jagadesh, and Vishal, all residents of Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh).

They seized four kg of ganja from the trio. They consignment, which was meant to be sold in retail in towns like Arcot, Arani, Walajah, Kancheepuram and, Cheyyar was procured from Odisha. Meanwhile, during a routine vehicle check at the Sainagunda checkpost on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border near Gudiyatham town, Vellore, a police team stopped an SUV. Growing suspicious after the passengers gave contradictory statements, the police checked the vehicle and found 15 kg of ganja - smuggled from Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), in it. The police arrested the passengers, including previous offender Gudiarasan.

All the nine persons were arrested and lodged at the sub-jail in Arakkonam, Gudiyatham, and Tirupattur.

A probe is under way.