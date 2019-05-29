Nine AIADMK members take oath as MLAs

A day after 13 new Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members took over as legislators, their nine counterparts in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs were administered oath of office by Speaker P. Dhanapal in Chennai on May 29.

When Speaker P. Dhanapal administered the oath of office to the new party MLAs, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who is also the Leader of the House, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and senior leaders were present in the Speaker’s chamber in the Secretariat campus.

The nine newly elected AIADMK legislators are: P. Kandhasamy (Sulur), G. Sampath (Sholinghur), A. Govindasamy (Pappireddipatti), V. Sampathkumar (Harur), S. Thenmozhi (Nilakkottai), S. Nagarajan (Manamadurai), M.S.R. Rajavarman (Sattur), P. Chinnappan (Vilathikulam) and N. Sathan Prabhakar (Paramakudi).

With the election of these nine AIADMK MLAs, the ruling party has 123 MLAs in the House, the DMK-led alliance has 110 members.

While DMK has 101 members, its allies Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have eight and one legislators respectively. Congress MLA H. Vasanthakumar (Nanguneri) is likely to resign his post later today, following his election as MP from Kanniyakumari Parliamentary constituency.