Nilgiris police to investigate death of computer operator at Kodanad Estate

UDHAGAMANDALAM

20 September 2021 18:06 IST

The Nilgiris district police have begun investigating the alleged death by suicide of a 29-year-old computer operator a few months after the break-in into the bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa occurred in Kodanad in 2017.

The deceased B. Dinesh Kumar was a resident of Kengarai in Naduhatty. At the time of his death, police officers claimed that he had become depressed due to his failing eyesight. He had been on leave a few weeks after the break-in occurred, citing health reasons.

On Monday, police officers confirmed that since they had renewed further investigations into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case over the last few weeks, that they would also re-examine Kumar’s death.

It has been alleged that Kumar had access to the CCTV footage at the Kodanad estate when a gang broke into the bungalow of the former Chief Minister and stole valuables from the building. They had killed a security guard at the estate during the break-in.

Top police officers refused to divulge specific details surrounding the investigation, only choosing to confirm that the death of Kumar was being probed again. Kumar had died on the intervening night between July 6 and July 7, 2017.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).