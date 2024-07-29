Nilgiris police have been granted one day custody of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar who was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Udhagamandalam on Monday, July 29, 2024. The police had sought five-days custody for questioning him in connection with alleged defamatory remarks made by him against women police personnel in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Shankar was represented by a team of lawyers including Bala Nandhakumar and B. Sivakumar in Udhagamandalam. On May 5, 2024, the Nilgiris district police had registered a case against Shankar on charges of making defamatory remarks against women police personnel. A total of 17 cases, including two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, in Madurai, have been registered against Shankar across Tamil Nadu, said one of his lawyers, Bala Nandhakumar to The Hindu.

“Cases have been registered against him in Theni, Karur, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Chennai and Udhagamandalam for the same occurrence (for defamatory remarks against women police personnel),” said Mr. Nandhakumar, adding that bail had been granted to his client in eight of the cases, while the judges had rejected remand in four other cases. “The Goondas order passed against him has also been stayed by the Supreme Court,” he added.

On Monday, a Prisoner on Transfer warrant was issued against Shankar who was brought to the Judicial Magistrate Court in Udhagamandalam.

Judge N. Tamilinian granted Nilgiris district police one day custody of Shankar. “The police have also been told to ensure that he has access to medical care if and when required and that his lawyers can meet him once every four hours during the period when he will be in police custody,” said Mr. Nandhakumar.

