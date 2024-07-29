GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nilgiris police granted one day custody of ‘Savukku’ Shankar

Published - July 29, 2024 03:35 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar was produced at the Magistrate court in Udhagamandalam on July 29, 2024

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar was produced at the Magistrate court in Udhagamandalam on July 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

Nilgiris police have been granted one day custody of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar who was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Udhagamandalam on Monday, July 29, 2024. The police had sought five-days custody for questioning him in connection with alleged defamatory remarks made by him against women police personnel in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Shankar was represented by a team of lawyers including Bala Nandhakumar and B. Sivakumar in Udhagamandalam. On May 5, 2024, the Nilgiris district police had registered a case against Shankar on charges of making defamatory remarks against women police personnel. A total of 17 cases, including two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, in Madurai, have been registered against Shankar across Tamil Nadu, said one of his lawyers, Bala Nandhakumar to The Hindu.

“Cases have been registered against him in Theni, Karur, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Chennai and Udhagamandalam for the same occurrence (for defamatory remarks against women police personnel),” said Mr. Nandhakumar, adding that bail had been granted to his client in eight of the cases, while the judges had rejected remand in four other cases. “The Goondas order passed against him has also been stayed by the Supreme Court,” he added.

On Monday, a Prisoner on Transfer warrant was issued against Shankar who was brought to the Judicial Magistrate Court in Udhagamandalam.

Judge N. Tamilinian granted Nilgiris district police one day custody of Shankar. “The police have also been told to ensure that he has access to medical care if and when required and that his lawyers can meet him once every four hours during the period when he will be in police custody,” said Mr. Nandhakumar.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.