Nilgiris MP A. Raja stops en route to Coimbatore airport, sends accident victim to hospital in his car

August 16, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The incident took place on August 15, 2023; Mr. Raja saw an injured two-wheeler rider near the Kaniyur toll plaza and had him lifted into his car and taken to the hospital; the MP then went to the Coimbatore airport in another vehicle

The Hindu Bureau

Mr. Raja also sent a doctor along with the victim to the hospital, and later checked on his condition | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP A. Raja turned saviour of a young man who met with an accident in Kaniyur near Coimbatore on the Salem – Kochi highway on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, as he took the victim into his car, and transported him to a nearby hospital.

A video of the DMK MP giving directions to his supporters and sending the injured young man to a private hospital in his car is being widely circulated on social media platforms.

The incident took place around 6.45 p.m. on Tuesday, when Mr. Raja was travelling from Avinashi to the Coimbatore International Airport, from where he had to fly to Chennai. As his car reached near the Kaniyur toll plaza, he saw an injured two-wheeler rider on the road, after the latter rear-ended a truck.

Mr. Raja immediately stopped and checked on the youth, identified as C. Tamilselvan (22) of Tiruppur. The MP took his luggage out of his car, and then used the car to take the youth to a nearby private hospital. Mr. Raja also sent a doctor, who was accompanying him, along with the victim to the hospital.

The MP then proceeded to the airport in another vehicle and enquired about the condition of the young man over phone later.

