Nilgiris Mountain Railway trains cancelled till Nov. 25 due to heavy rains

The Southern Railway has cancelled Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam-Mettupalayam NMR (Nilgiris Mountain Railway) train service till November 25, due to landslips caused by heavy rains, and the weather forecast.

Due to obstructions caused by rocks and mud, and trees on the railway track, the train was not operated between Mettupalayam and Coonoor on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the three pairs of Coonoor–Udagamandalam train services were cancelled as Nilgiris experienced heavy rainfall overnight and earth slips had occurred at many places along the railway track between Coonoor and Udagamandalam, a press release said.

Track restoration work was in progress.

Passengers of the cancelled train services will be given full refund of the ticket fare, the press release said.

