ADVERTISEMENT

Nilgiris Mountain Railway trains cancelled till Nov. 25 due to heavy rains

November 23, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiri Mountain Train operates between Mettupalayam near Coimbatore and Udhagamandalam. File Photo | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The Southern Railway has cancelled Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam-Mettupalayam NMR (Nilgiris Mountain Railway) train service till November 25, due to landslips caused by heavy rains, and the weather forecast.

Due to obstructions caused by rocks and mud, and trees on the railway track, the train was not operated between Mettupalayam and Coonoor on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the three pairs of Coonoor–Udagamandalam train services were cancelled as Nilgiris experienced heavy rainfall overnight and earth slips had occurred at many places along the railway track between Coonoor and Udagamandalam, a press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Track restoration work was in progress.

Passengers of the cancelled train services will be given full refund of the ticket fare, the press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US