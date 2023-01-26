Nilgiris makhna elephant being chased into Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

January 26, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Gudalur forest division is driving another makhna elephant into the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) due to pressure from the public to capture the animal.

The elephant, a 40-year-old makhna (tuskless) elephant, is said to be an extremely docile animal that has not shown any aggression towards people. The animal is said to have moved into the Devarshola area in Gudalur around four years ago.

“Till date, this animal has not been aggressive towards people in this area,” the forest department said in a statement to the press. However, following recent negative interactions in the region, driven by people encroaching on elephant habitats and corridors, pressure has been mounting on the forest department to capture any wild elephant that inhabits regions in proximity to human habitations.

A group of protestors, who banded under the banner, “Save the people,” have been demanding that the elephant be captured, arguing that it poses a risk to humans.

However, forest department officials stated that in the last few months, the elephant has caused crop damage to three residents, one of whom has been compensated, while the compensation for two other agriculturalists is being processed.

To ensure the safety of the animal, the forest department has decided to chase away the elephant from the region and into MTR. Drones are being used to track the animal till it safely enters the tiger reserve, officials stated.