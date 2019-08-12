Nilgiris limps back to normalcy as rains recede

As rains eased in the Nilgiris on Sunday, a semblance of normalcy returned to the district.

Officials said the district received a total of 428 mm of rain, with the Gudalur region (including Devala) recording 149 mm downpour till Sunday morning.

As no major incidents of landslips or trees falling were reported, the district administration and various government departments began work on ensuring road access to some areas of the district that remained cut off till the weekend. In particular, the Avalanche area, which was the most affected, was made accessible by road again.

The Gudalur-Sulthan Bathery Road remained closed, but work was on to repair the heavily damaged stretch. Rehabilitation efforts were also under way, as some of the more than 1,000 people housed in temporary relief shelters began making their way home.

The search continued for a 43-year-old man who has been missing and is feared dead in a landslip at O-Valley in Gudalur.

Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan visited the kin of six people who died during the rains, and distributed relief amounting to ₹10 lakh to the families of the victims.