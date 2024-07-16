A judge, who was working in the Nilgiris, died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle at Pollachi in Coimbatore district on July 16, 2024.

The police said that P. Karunanidhi, 58, who was working as third additional district judge in the Nilgiris, died in the accident.

The two-wheeler rider, identified by the police as Vanjimuthu of Kanjampatti near Pollachi, did not attend to the injured judge after the accident, and sped away.

The police said the accident took place around 2.30 p.m. when Karunanidhi, who hailed from Chinnampalayam in Pollachi, attempted to cross Pollachi – Udumalpet Road. He had come to Pollachi on leave. After parking his car on the side of the road near Thanga Saras Marriage Hall, he attempted to cross the road. A speeding motorcycle hit him and left without stopping, said the police.

The judge suffered head injuries and was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, in an ambulance, after being alerted by other motorists. However, doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead, the police said.

Following the fatal accident, the Pollachi east police examined visuals from surveillance cameras in the area and identified the motorcyclist. The police took the rider, Vanjimuthu, into custody in the evening and booked him for offence under Section 106 (2) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.