Nilgiri Mountain Railway services to resume from December 31

UDHAGAMANDALAM

30 December 2020 01:43 IST

Entire Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam section will open

The Salem division of Southern Railways has announced the resumption of train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line from December 31.

In a release, the Railways announced that the entire Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam section would reopen. Services had been suspended since March 20 due to the pandemic.

“Upon resumption, the NMR services will be operated as fully reserved special trains,” the press release added. One pair will be run between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam and three pairs between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam.

The Railways stated that all COVID-19 safety protocols would be enforced.