Tamil Nadu

Nilgiri Mountain Railway services to resume from December 31

Precautionary measure:   | Photo Credit: M_Sathyamoorthy

The Salem division of Southern Railways has announced the resumption of train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line from December 31.

In a release, the Railways announced that the entire Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam section would reopen. Services had been suspended since March 20 due to the pandemic.

“Upon resumption, the NMR services will be operated as fully reserved special trains,” the press release added. One pair will be run between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam and three pairs between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam.

The Railways stated that all COVID-19 safety protocols would be enforced.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2020 1:45:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/nilgiri-mountain-railway-services-to-resume-from-december-31/article33449104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY