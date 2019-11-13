NIFT-TEA students’ artwork enters Limca Book of Records

A 2,000-sq.ft. artwork created in 2018 by the students of NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion, Tiruppur, has entered the Limca Book of Records for the ‘Largest Zentangle Art’.

The artwork was created by 25 students from various departments of the college, said G. Boopathy Vijay, assistant professor at the Department of Apparel Fashion Design, who guided the students. “Zentangle involves motifs and micro-detailings,” he said , noting that nearly 5,000 colour pencils were used for this project.

Mr. Vijay said that the artwork was fashioned after the logo of ‘Make in India’ – a silhouette of a lion on the prowl, made entirely of cogs.

Though 25 students were involved in creating the artwork, nearly 30 students were involved in behind-the-scenes work such as research and planning.

“We made this artwork to enter Limca [Book of Records],” Mr. Vijay said, claiming that this entry was the first to conceptualise and execute this record in India.

Created in 34 hours on August 17 and 18, 2018, the artwork will be featured in the upcoming 2020 edition of Limca Book of Records.

According to the website www.zentangle.com, The Zentangle Method involves drawing structured patterns known as tangles, which could be a combination of dots, lines and simple curves. These patterns are drawn on small pieces of paper called tiles.