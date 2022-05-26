NIFT Chennai Campus Director moves HC to quash FIR booked against her

Legal Correspondent May 26, 2022 03:07 IST

A case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had been booked against her

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Chennai Campus Director Anitha Mabel Manohar has approached the Madras High Court with a plea to quash a case booked against her under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989. In her petition, she said that she had been serving the institution with an exemplary service record for the last two decades. On October 7, 2020, the institute's vigilance department sent a confidential communication regarding transfer of staff across the country. Subsequently, the complainant against her, K. Ilanchezhian, was transferred from the post of Assistant Director (Administration, Purchase and Establishment) to the post of Assistant Director (civil and electricals) in the same campus. The transfer was made with the concurrence of the head office, she claimed. Nevertheless, the complainant claimed that he was discriminated on account of his community and that had resulted in the registration of a First Information Report at the Taramani Police Station in Chennai, the Director said.



