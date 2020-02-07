NIB-CID arrests two from Kerala with narcotics

A team of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID), led by Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Vincent, arrested two persons hailing from Kerala with drugs in Coimbatore on Thursday. This is the second case involving seizure of hallucinogenic drugs like LSD in Coimbatore last week. NIB-CID sleuths said that J. Deepak, 23, and B. Sreejith, 21, both natives of Palakkad in Kerala, were arrested from a place near Peelamedu. The NIB-CID sleuths were also on the hunt for two more persons linked to them.

The NIB-CID team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Vincent and inspector Saravanan apprehended them based on specific information and seized 10 g of MDMA tablets, also known as 'ecstasy' and 20 LSD stamps from them.

Mr. Vincent said that Sreejith is student of a private college in Coimbatore while Deepak had completed his under graduation from another private college in the city.

“They claimed of having procured the drugs from Kerala. However, we strongly suspect that the drugs have their origin from Goa as one of them have connections there. We suspect that the drugs were brought to Coimbatore for a weekend rave party, details of which are being pursued,” he said.

The two persons will be produced before a court along with the narcotics seized from them on Friday.

On January 29, the same NIB-CID team had arrested two persons hailing from Chennai and Tiruvallur five LSD stamps and 1.5 kg of ganja.