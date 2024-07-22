Niaph virus | Health Department steps up surveillance along Kerala borders in Coimbatore district

After a 14-year-old boy died of Nipah virus infection in Malappuram district in Kerala on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Health Department stepped up surveillance along inter-State borders in Coimbatore district.

Health workers were deployed at 12 check-posts along the Tamil Nadu – Kerala borders in the district, namely Anaikatti, Walayar, Velandavazham, Melbavi, Mulli, Meenakshipuram, Gopalapuram, Semmanampathy, Veerappagoundanpudur, Nadupuni, Zamin Kaliapuram and Vadakkukadu.

The health workers checked whether commuters entering the district from Kerala had symptoms of the zoonotic disease that are similar to those of influenza - including fever, muscle pain, and respiratory problems.

The Director of Public Health had instructed Deputy Directors of Health Services in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts to deploy medical teams at border check-posts round the clock. The health workers should wear protective equipment and screen all symptomatic cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

The health workers also screened passengers of government and private buses that entered Coimbatore district through different border check-posts.

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dean A. Nirmala said a 15-bedded ward had been kept standby to handle in case of an emergency. When there was a high index of suspicion, such cases need to be referred to a special centre for further care, she said.

