ADVERTISEMENT

Niaph virus | Health Department steps up surveillance along Kerala borders in Coimbatore district

Published - July 22, 2024 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Health workers involved in surveillance activities against Nipah virus on a Coimbatore-bound bus at Walayar along Tamil Nadu - Kerala border on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a 14-year-old boy died of Nipah virus infection in Malappuram district in Kerala on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Health Department stepped up surveillance along inter-State borders in Coimbatore district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health workers were deployed at 12 check-posts along the Tamil Nadu – Kerala borders in the district, namely Anaikatti, Walayar, Velandavazham, Melbavi, Mulli, Meenakshipuram, Gopalapuram, Semmanampathy, Veerappagoundanpudur, Nadupuni, Zamin Kaliapuram and Vadakkukadu.

Nipah virus: Kerala’s anxious wait for 13 test results

The health workers checked whether commuters entering the district from Kerala had symptoms of the zoonotic disease that are similar to those of influenza - including fever, muscle pain, and respiratory problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director of Public Health had instructed Deputy Directors of Health Services in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts to deploy medical teams at border check-posts round the clock. The health workers should wear protective equipment and screen all symptomatic cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Why Nipah virus outbreaks are occurring only in Kerala

The health workers also screened passengers of government and private buses that entered Coimbatore district through different border check-posts.

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dean A. Nirmala said a 15-bedded ward had been kept standby to handle in case of an emergency. When there was a high index of suspicion, such cases need to be referred to a special centre for further care, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US