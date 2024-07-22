GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Niaph virus | Health Department steps up surveillance along Kerala borders in Coimbatore district

Published - July 22, 2024 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Health workers involved in surveillance activities against Nipah virus on a Coimbatore-bound bus at Walayar along Tamil Nadu - Kerala border on Monday.

Health workers involved in surveillance activities against Nipah virus on a Coimbatore-bound bus at Walayar along Tamil Nadu - Kerala border on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a 14-year-old boy died of Nipah virus infection in Malappuram district in Kerala on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Health Department stepped up surveillance along inter-State borders in Coimbatore district.

Health workers were deployed at 12 check-posts along the Tamil Nadu – Kerala borders in the district, namely Anaikatti, Walayar, Velandavazham, Melbavi, Mulli, Meenakshipuram, Gopalapuram, Semmanampathy, Veerappagoundanpudur, Nadupuni, Zamin Kaliapuram and Vadakkukadu.

Nipah virus: Kerala’s anxious wait for 13 test results

The health workers checked whether commuters entering the district from Kerala had symptoms of the zoonotic disease that are similar to those of influenza - including fever, muscle pain, and respiratory problems.

The Director of Public Health had instructed Deputy Directors of Health Services in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts to deploy medical teams at border check-posts round the clock. The health workers should wear protective equipment and screen all symptomatic cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

Why Nipah virus outbreaks are occurring only in Kerala

The health workers also screened passengers of government and private buses that entered Coimbatore district through different border check-posts.

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dean A. Nirmala said a 15-bedded ward had been kept standby to handle in case of an emergency. When there was a high index of suspicion, such cases need to be referred to a special centre for further care, she said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / health / Nipah Virus / viral diseases

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.