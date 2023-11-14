ADVERTISEMENT

National Investigation Agency to investigate case of petrol bombs hurled in front of Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan

November 14, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central agency has registered a case under the Explosives Substances Act, in connection with the incident that took place on October 25, 2023; currently, the lone suspect ‘Karukka’ Vinoth, has been detained under the Goondas Act

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar

CCTV visuals showing the lone accused, ‘Karukka’ Vinodh who is seen with Molotov cocktail bottles, being confronted by the Tamil Nadu police outside the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on October 25, 2023. The visuals were released on October 27, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Prabhu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case in connection with the hurling of Molotov cocktails (petrol bombs) in front of the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, on October 25, 2023.

Drastic, serious attack on Constitutional Head of Tamil Nadu: Raj Bhavan

According to police sources, the Central agency invoked provisions under the Explosives Substances Act in the incident, where an alleged lone suspect, ‘Karukka’ Vinoth, hurled two Molotov cocktails in front of the Raj Bhavan, causing damage to the police barricade. 

The suspect was overpowered by the Chennai Police who were on duty near the scene, and arrested. The 47-year-old habitual offender, who was earlier accused in several cases, including Molotov cocktail attacks on the Teynampet police station on August 12, 2015, and on a TASMAC shop on July 13, 2017, was detained under the Goondas Act.

Petrol bomb attack: Did T.N. Raj Bhavan politicise it? | Video Credit: S. Shiva Raj

“We have no formal intimation yet on the NIA registering a case. So far our investigation, based on available evidence, has confirmed that ‘Karukka’ Vinoth is the only accused in this case. There is CCTV footage which shows that he walked alone from Teynampet to Raj Bhavan with four Molotov cocktails. On seeing the police approaching him, he hurled two petrol bombs, one on Sardar Patel Road and another in front of the main entrance,” a senior police officer said. 

T.N. Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack | Only a lone man attack, no attempt to barge in: DGP

The Guindy police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the Head Constable who was present at the scene and booked ‘Karukka’ Vinoth under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions under the Explosives Substances Act and the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Destruction and Loss) Act.

After a formal request is made, the Chennai Police will hand over the case to the NIA for further investigation, the source said. 

