NIA sends seized gadgets to C-DAC for data retrieval

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who had seized electronic gadgets, including mobile phones and laptops, after raiding the residences and offices of some members of the ‘Shahadat (martyrdom) is our goal’ WhatsApp group, have sent them to the Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC), a division of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), for retrieval of data.

Sources said the three laptops and as many hard disks, 16 mobile phones, 8 SIM cards, two pen drives, five memory cards and a card reader, seized from the accused in Kilakarai and Devipattinam in the district and from places in other districts, had been sent to KRC - C-DAC in Thiruvananthapuram for retrieving data, deleted messages and video clips.

KRC, which acted as C-DAC’s software training centre and offered diploma programmes in cyber security and forensics, had expertise in decoding coded messages and retrieving deleted data.

NIA sleuths had seized the electronic gadgets in May. They had also conducted searches at Muthupet in Tiruvarur district, Lalpet in Cuddalore and in Salem.

The accused were active in an exclusive WhatsApp group and had conspired to raise funds to procure arms to eliminate those who spoke against Islam. Initially, the NIA believed that the accused were ‘novices’ who made a vain bid to procure a pistol, but detailed investigation revealed that they had established a strong network with Coimbatore-based Kaha Mohideen, leader of a radical outfit, who believed in setting up a unit of the Islamic State in India, sources said.

After the district police busted the WhatsApp group and arrested 10 accused in April 2018, the NIA took over the investigation in February 2019 and re-examined the accused, most of whom were on bail, and witnesses. As part of the investigation, a DSP attached to the NIA summoned a suspect here last week and verified some Facebook pages after securing the password from him, sources said.

NIA sleuths are likely to proceed further based on the data retrieved from the electronic gadgets, sources said.

The sleuths had also seized a lot of ‘incriminating documents’, literature and books on IS, Jihad and Shahadat during the searches.