NIA seizes cash from suspected hawala agents, drug peddlers

April 08, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

A special team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches on the premises of suspected hawala agents and drug peddlers with international links at Mannadi in Chennai on Thursday, and seized ₹80 lakh cash, 1,000 in Singapore dollars, and gold biscuits weighing 300 grams.

The valuables are alleged to be proceeds of drug sales in Sri Lanka routed through hawala operators.

Search underway

One person was arrested and searches were underway to apprehend others involved in the case.

Besides the valuables, electronic gadgets, storage devices and mobile phones, and other incriminating materials that were also seized from the residential and business premises of the suspects, who the NIA said were part of an Indo-Sri Lankan illegal drugs and arms trade racket aimed at the revival of the banned Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), claimed sources.

Attempt to revive LTTE

The arrested suspect was identified as Ayyappan Nandhu who was accused of managing the drug trade on behalf of Muhammed Asmin, a Sri Lankan refugee and a drug trafficker who had conspired with other accused persons to revive the LTTE through drugs and the arms trade.