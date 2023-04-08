HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA seizes cash from suspected hawala agents, drug peddlers

Money claimed to be proceeds of drug trade in Sri Lanka

April 08, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches on the premises of suspected hawala agents and drug peddlers with international links at Mannadi in Chennai on Thursday, and seized ₹80 lakh cash, 1,000 in Singapore dollars, and gold biscuits weighing 300 grams.

The valuables are alleged to be proceeds of drug sales in Sri Lanka routed through hawala operators.

Search underway

One person was arrested and searches were underway to apprehend others involved in the case.

Besides the valuables, electronic gadgets, storage devices and mobile phones, and other incriminating materials that were also seized from the residential and business premises of the suspects, who the NIA said were part of an Indo-Sri Lankan illegal drugs and arms trade racket aimed at the revival of the banned Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), claimed sources.

Attempt to revive LTTE

The arrested suspect was identified as Ayyappan Nandhu who was accused of managing the drug trade on behalf of Muhammed Asmin, a Sri Lankan refugee and a drug trafficker who had conspired with other accused persons to revive the LTTE through drugs and the arms trade.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.