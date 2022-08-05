NIA searches premises in Thaiyur

August 05, 2022 12:33 IST

Special teams of the National Investigation Agency commenced searches on the premises of a suspect at Thaiyur near Chennai on Friday.

Acting on inputs gathered at the Special Camp in Tiruchi where a raid was organised recently and intelligence information, the investigators searched the house of the suspect.

Foreign nationals, mostly Sri Lankan Tamils, facing criminal cases are lodged in the Special Camp, sources in the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertisement