NIA raids 11 locations in Tamil Nadu in probe against Hizb-ut-Tahrir

Hizb-ut-Tahrir is a pan-Islamist organisation aspiring to establish an Islamic caliphate in the country

Published - September 24, 2024 12:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) unit in Chennai

Representational image of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) unit in Chennai | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at several places in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) as part of its probe against the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a pan-Islamist organisation aspiring to establish an Islamic caliphate in the country, officials said.

They said the searches were being carried out at 11 locations in the State.

The anti-terror agency had in June this year arrested two men associated with the fundamentalist organisation in connection with another case.

