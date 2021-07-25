NIA quizzes man in Chinnamanur over objectionable material on FB

THENI

25 July 2021

Contents hailing banned outfits too were reportedly found

Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogated a 31-year-old man running a biryani and a mobile phone shop in Chinnamanur in Theni district for over five hours on Saturday.

According to a reliable source, the NIA team visited the house of the man identified as Yousuf Aslam. He lived with his wife and was running a biryani shop at North Radha Veedhi in Chinnamanur. The source said that Yousuf hailed from Madurai and his orginal name was Udayakumar. He fell in love with a Muslim girl and had converted to Islam after marriage.

FB account

The source further said the NIA officials had been closely monitoring the Facebook account of Yousuf for sometime. It is said to have some literature pertaining to the “sacrifices” of Muslims around the globe and the need to fight the anti-Muslim forces. The contents were not only objectionable, but parts hailed banned outfits. They had mooted the idea of establishing a separate nation, ‘Khalifa’. A few pen drives, a laptop, some SIM cards and three mobile phones were also taken by the team. The bank account details were also accessed.

Another source in Chennai said Yousuf was picked up for examination as he was one among the five admins of a WhatsApp group.

The NIA team had questioned another admin identified as Adbullah in Madurai on Friday. Two other group admins were in Karnataka and Kerala. The contents shared by them in the group were, however, not revealed by the source.

As the news spread about the police presence and the NIA’s interrogation, a large number of Muslims in the locality had gathered in front of the residence. Amidst tight security, the suspect was taken to the Chinnamanur police station. Based on inputs, the NIA team visited Yousuf’s house at 5 a.m., the source said. He was later let off in the presence of some jamaat members with an assurance that he would cooperate in the probe.

The NIA is a Central counter terrorism law enforcement agency.