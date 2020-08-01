Tamil NaduCHENNAI 01 August 2020 16:15 IST
Comments
NIA officers probing Kerala gold smuggling case in Chennai
Updated: 01 August 2020 16:15 IST
Hold enquiries with Customs officials
Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency probing the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case landed in Chennai late on Friday and were conducting enquiries with some Customs officials here, police sources said on Saturday.
Acting on a specific input, the team led by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police visited Bengaluru and then reached Chennai to make enquiries with the Customs officials. No arrests were made yet though there was information on searches being conducted at a couple of places, the sources said.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...