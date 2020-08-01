Tamil Nadu

NIA officers probing Kerala gold smuggling case in Chennai

Hold enquiries with Customs officials

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency probing the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case landed in Chennai late on Friday and were conducting enquiries with some Customs officials here, police sources said on Saturday.

Acting on a specific input, the team led by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police visited Bengaluru and then reached Chennai to make enquiries with the Customs officials. No arrests were made yet though there was information on searches being conducted at a couple of places, the sources said.

