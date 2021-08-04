NIA nabs key suspect in Ramalingam murder

CHENNAI

04 August 2021 00:17 IST

Rahman Sadiq was declared proclaimed offender

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Rahman Sadiq, 41, alleged key conspirator in the Ramalingam murder case, in Thanjavur. The suspect, later declared a proclaimed offender, was wanted in the sensational murder of the Pattali Makkal Katchi functionary on the night of February 5, 2019, in Thirubhuvanam in the district.

According to the NIA, Ramalingam was opposing the “Dawah” work of the Popular Front of India in Thanjavur district of which Sadiq was the administrator. The case was initially registered by the Thiruvidaimaruthur police on charges that a conspiracy was hatched to murder Ramalingam since he resisted the “Dawah” work of PFI activists, who were converting Hindus to Islam. The killing was aimed at creating terror in the minds of a particular section of people and trigger enmity between different communities, the agency contended.

After conspiring to eliminate Ramalingam, Sadiq and the other co-conspirators arranged weapons, vehicles and hideouts for executing the plan. He was instrumental in recruiting the assailants. After the murder, Sadiq was hiding in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for the past two years before he was apprehended, the agency said in a press release.

The NIA had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sadiq.