NIA nabs key absconder in T.N. in Sri Lankan human trafficking case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers have arrested an absconding accused identified as Seeni Aabulkhan in Ramanathapuram in connection with Sri Lankan human trafficking case run by a Sri Lankan with links with LTTE outfit.

According to a press release here on Saturday, August 10, 2024 the case was originally registered by Mangaluru City Police after searches led to the rescue of 13 Sri Lankan nationals from the traffickers in June 2021. The NIA, which took over the probe, registered a case in this regard.

The team’s discreet probe indicated that the Sri Lankan identified as Eesan, had alleged links in the past with LTTE and he appeared to be the kingpin behind the racket. He had colluded with Seeni Aabulkhan and illegally brought 38 SL nationals to various locations within Tamil Nadu after luring them with false promises.

The accused Aabulkhan and a few of his accomplices were involved in confining the trafficked victims in a boat in high sea and sent them to Mangaluru by train, car and bikes for further confinement, it came to light during probe.

Besides the promise of helping them obtain legitimate documentation for migration to Canada, they were lured with job opportunities, the probe showed.

After detailed investigations, the NIA had chargesheeted 10 accused including three absconders, between Oct 2021 and Jan 2024. Further investigations are on, the release added.